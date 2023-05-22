Blur reunite with Phil Daniels for ‘Parklife’ at Eastbourne warm-up show

Blur played a second warm-up show for their 2023 reunion tour in Eastbourne last night (May 21) – watch them reunite with Phil Daniels for ‘Parklife’ below.

READ MORE: Blur bring the hits and two new songs to intimate homecoming gig in Colchester

The Britpop heroes first announced their comeback back in November with news of a huge Wembley Stadium show – before going on to reveal a second date at the venue before a run of European festival shows and an intimate UK warm-up tour.

This week, the band also announced details of a surprise new album ‘The Ballad Of Darren’ and shared its first single, ‘The Narcissist’.

Advertisement

On Friday night (May 19), the band played their first gig since 2015 in their hometown of Colchester, playing hits and new songs from ‘The Ballad Of Darren’.

The Eastbourne gig featured largely the same setlist, and the notable appearance of Daniels for one of their biggest hits.

Watch the ‘Parklife’ performance below.

blur blowing the roof off Eastbourne Winter Gardens tonight…with a little help from the legend Phil Daniels. Sensational! pic.twitter.com/hZEbpsfB7j — ajyeet mabs (@AjyeetM) May 22, 2023

In a press conference at Colchester Castle ahead of their gig at the town’s Arts Centre, Blur spoke about the recording process of their ninth studio album.

“There were moments of utter joy,” enthused bassist Alex James. “The new song we open with [‘St Charles Square’] I just thought, ‘Oh my God, we’ve pulled it back’. I had a little moment. I did most of the bass lying down on a comfortable sofa and it made me stand up, jump up and down. I kind of lost it. It was wonderful.”

Advertisement

Check out Blur’s upcoming tour dates below, and visit here for tickets and more information.

MAY 2023

21 – EASTBOURNE, Winter Gardens

26 – WOLVERHAMPTON, Civic at the Halls

28 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, O2 City Hall



JUNE 2023

1 – PRIMAVERA SOUND, Barcelona

8 – PRIMAVERA SOUND, Madrid

10 – PRIMAVERA PORTO, Portugal

24 – MALAHIDE, Malahide Castle & Gardens

30 – ROSKILDE FESTIVAL, Denmark



JULY 2023

6 – BEAUREGARD , France

8 – LONDON, Wembley Stadium

9 – LONDON, Wembley Stadium

14 – VILLES CHARRUES, France

22 – LUCCA, Lucca Summer Festival, Italy

23 – VILLES CHARRUES, France



AUGUST 2023

8 – OKERSE FESTEN, Belgium

9 2023 – ØYA Festival, Norway

10-12 – WAY OUT WEST Festival, Sweden

11-13 – FLOW FESTIVAL, Finland