Blur to play free Madrid show tonight after Primavera Sound cancellation

Blur are set to play a free show in Madrid tonight (June 8), after their set at Primavera Sound Madrid was cancelled.

The Brit-pop icons were set to perform on the first day of the Madrid edition of Primavera Sound festival, however, yesterday (June 7) it was announced that it would be cancelled due to “persistent severe weather experienced in recent weeks that have affected the pre-production of the festival.”

They also added that the decision was made in light of the “adverse forecast that is expected for Thursday with heavy storms during the afternoon”. Other acts who had their sets cancelled included Yard Act, Halsey, Ghost, Le Tigre, Turnstile and more.

Now, it has been confirmed that Blur will be performing another show in Madrid later today, and tickets are free for Primavera ticket holders.

“Blur will play tonight at La Riviera,” the post read, confirming that doors will open at 8pm local time. “Bookings for these events will be completely free of charge and will be available through Accessticket from 16:00 exclusively for full ticket holders and Thursday day ticket holders.

“Only one ticket can be booked per person and access is subject to venue capacity and conditions,” it added. “Thursday day ticket holders will be able to come on any other day of their choice, regardless of whether they are attending any of these concerts today.”

Blur tocará esta noche en La Riviera (apertura de puertas a las 20h). La programación de Boiler Room x CUPRA tendrá lugar en The Bassement (apertura de puertas a las 17h). Las reservas para estos eventos serán totalmente gratuitas y estarán disponibles a través de Accessticket… pic.twitter.com/7Kwxnsemss — Primavera Sound (@Primavera_Sound) June 8, 2023

It was also announced in the update that the Boiler Room x CUPRA programme will now be taking place tonight at a venue called The Bassement, and that doors for that will open at 5pm local time.

While the opening day at Ciudad del Rock of Arganda del Rey has been cancelled, the performances planned on June 8 at the Cívitas Metropolitano will go ahead as planned. Due to the weather, the time that doors open has been delayed — meaning that La Paloma is unable to perform. Jake Bugg, Confidence Man and Pet Shop Boys are set to go on as planned.

Madrid’s Primavera Sound is a sister event to that in Barcelona and others around the world. Earlier today, NME reported that fans had been taking to social media to show the full extent of the damage done by the ongoing weather conditions.

​​Primavera Sound Madrid 2023 is set to continue with performances from the likes of Depeche Mode, Kendrick Lamar, Måneskin, Pusha T, St Vincent, Skrillex, ROSALIA, Japanese Breakfast, and more.

Festival organiser Joan Pons spoke to NME about the decision to launch a Madrid edition of the festival back in March, saying that festival organisers decided on the location because the venue felt “like a dream site” for the event.

“We’d feel kind of silly if we didn’t take advantage of this,” he said. “It’s probably going to be better than the Barcelona one because it’s built for having festivals. The Barcelona site is lovely, iconic and part of our legacy, but every year we have to adapt it for us.”

Another sister event for the festival — Primavera Porto — continues this weekend.

Last week’s Primavera Sound Barcelona 2023 proved to be a hit with fans, featuring performances from the likes of Avalon Emerson, Black Country New Road, Blondshell, Blur, Depeche Mode, Skrillex, Turnstile, Wednesday and more. Read the NME review here.