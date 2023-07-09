Here’s what Blur performed at Wembley

Blur have wrapped up the first of their highly anticipated reunion shows at Wembley – see their full setlist below.

The first of two shows at Wembley took place last night (July 8) and saw Damon Albarn, Graham Coxon, Alex James and Dave Rowntree turn back the clock to play an assortment of their biggest hits – including one track they haven’t played since 1994.

The stunning 25-song setlist would see Blur play ‘Girls & Boys’, ‘Tender’, ‘The Universal’ and of course, ‘Song 2’. They also performed ‘Lot 105’ for the first time since 1994.

They also performed ‘Under The Westway’ live for the first time since 2014. Watch a clip of the performance below.

For ‘Parklife’, Blur once again brought out Phil Daniels, resulting in one of the loudest fan reactions of the night.

Blur’s July 8 setlist at Wembley was:

‘St. Charles Square’ ‘There’s No Other Way’ ‘Popscene’ ‘Tracy Jacks’ ‘Beetlebum’ ‘Trimm Tabb’ ‘Villa Rosie’ ‘Stereotypes’ ‘Out Of Time’ ‘Coffee & TV’ ‘Under The Westway’ (first time since 2014) ‘End of a Century’ ‘Country House’ ‘Parklife’ (with Phil Daniels) ‘To The End’ ‘Oily Water’ ‘Advert’ ‘Song 2’ ‘This Is A Low’ ‘Lot 105’ (first time since 1994) ‘Girls & Boys’ ‘For Tomorrow’ ‘Tender’ (with London Community Gospel Choir) ‘The Narcissist’ ‘The Universal’

This week saw the band cancel a festival headline show in France due to the injury of drummer Dave Rowntree, set to take place just days before the Wembley gigs.

Last month, Blur released ‘St. Charles Square’, the second single from their forthcoming album ‘The Ballad Of Darren’. Although only officially released on June 29, the members have opened their previous line of live performances with the track. In May 19, all four members opened up about the recording process of their upcoming album during a press conference at Colchester Castle.

“There were moments of utter joy,” said bassist Alex James. “The fact that we all go off and go down our rabbit holes and come back up again and when we do get back together, we’ve all learnt something… There’s always been something very special about when we play together. It’s there right from the get go. I feel fulfilled and blessed.”

‘The Ballad Of Darren’ is out July 21 via Parlophone. Pre-order the album here.