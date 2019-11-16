‘Blurryface’ by Twenty One Pilots is the biggest-selling rock album of the decade

Imagine Dragons took the top rock song of the 2010s

Twenty One Pilots‘ fourth album ‘Blurryface’ is Number One on Billboard’s ranking of the biggest rock albums of the decade.

The record has spent a total of 234 weeks in the chart since its 2015 release, also ranking first for nine of them. Imagine Dragons took the top three spots on Billboard‘s decade-end Hot Rock Songs list, with ‘Believer’ at Number One, while two of their albums were also included in the top five rock albums for the 2010s.

Mumford & Sons‘ ‘Sigh No More’ came in second on the top albums list, with Imagine Dragons again charting with ‘Night Visions’ in third. The soundtrack to Guardians of the Galaxy, ‘Awesome Mix Vol. 1’ was fourth.

Twenty One Pilots’ ‘Stressed Out’ was the most successful single from ‘Blurryface’, with 1.8 billion YouTube views. Watch the video below.

The rankings are among 30 charts that Billboard has compiled encompassing the 2010s, including those covering all-genre streaming, radio airplay and song sales; all-genre social and touring activity; and the top songs and albums in country, R&B/hip-hop, Latin, Christian, gospel and dance/electronic.

Last month (October 30) Twenty One Pilots were confirmed as headliners for next year’s Madrid’s Mad Cool Festival, alongside acts including Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish.

Other acts announced for the festival, which is due to take place from July 8-11 2020, include Pixies, Alt-J and Tove-Lo. Tickets will go on sale at midday from December 1, available through the festival’s official sales channels: Madcoolfestival.es, Ticketmaster.es and Festicket.com.