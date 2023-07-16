Blur’s Damon Albarn says the “road is clear” for an Oasis reunion

Blur frontman Damon Albarn has said that he believes the “road is clear” for an Oasis reunion.

Back in May this year, Albarn said that he would “put money” on his band’s ’90s Britpop rivals reuniting.

His comments came as Blur themselves began their own comeback tour in their hometown of Colchester.

“I can guarantee they’re going to reform,” Albarn told The Sun of the chances of the Gallaghers putting their ongoing feud to bed. “In fact, I’ve put money on it.”

In a new interview with Consequence, Albarn elaborated on his previous speculation about the possibility of a reunion.

“Well, of course they were gonna. The road is clear for them to do that now. I think that’s great. You know what I mean? Obviously I expect an excellent new record to accompany it,” he said.

Three years ago, in a cover interview with NME, Liam Gallagher said that an Oasis reunion was “gonna happen very soon”. Back in January, Noel then claimed that he would “never say never” to the idea.

However, shortly after Liam accused his brother of doing “a lot of damage” to the brand.

Speaking to NME In Conversation last month about the comeback shows of Britpop peers Blur and Pulp, Noel said: “Blur never split up, did they? Pulp never split up, they just went and did other things, which is the adult way of doing it. Sadly my fucking band were very far from adult about it. It was a bit more crash and burn.”

Asked if Oasis had ever been made any offers for a Britpop reunion package tour with other bands – perhaps a cruise, even – Gallagher said that “inevitably, it will happen”, but that “there’s never really been a serious offer about ‘The Big O’ getting back together, but there you go”.

Blur first announced their comeback back in November with news of a huge Wembley Stadium show, before going on to reveal a second date at the venue, a run of European festival shows and an intimate UK warm-up tour.

Blur’s new album, ‘The Ballad Of Darren’, will arrive on 21 July via Parlophone.

Meanwhile, Albarn has also revealed that he’s currently working on an opera as well as new music for Gorillaz.