Blur’s Dave Rowntree composes soundtrack for new season of BBC drama ‘The Capture’

Blur drummer Dave Rowntree has revealed that he composed the soundtrack for the second season of BBC drama The Capture.

The first episode of the six-part season aired last night (August 28) with the second coming tonight (August 29), following on from a first season in 2019.

Sharing the news of his score, Rowntree tweeted: “Watching the new series of The Capture tonight with friends. Hope you are too! Score by lil ol me and [Ian Arber].”

A synopsis of the new season reads: “Escalating from the CCTV thriller of season one, this brand new six-part series sees DCI Rachel Carey (Holliday Grainger) in the middle of a new conspiracy – with a new target, MP Isaac Turner (Paapa Essiedu).

“‘Invisible’ assassins, the terrifying rise of deepfake technology, the ever-growing tension between government and Big Tech and corruption at the heart of the British media… don’t miss the return of one of the year’s most anticipated dramas.”

The new soundtrack comes shortly after Rowntree emerged last month with details of his debut solo single, ‘London Bridge’.

Released on Cooking Vinyl and produced with Leo Abrahams (Wild Beasts, Brian Eno, Ghostpoet) the emotive synth-led track was inspired by the drummer’s childhood growing up in Colchester before moving to London with Blur.

“There was a phase in my life as a child when the number 126 would pop up everywhere,” Rowntree told NME. “I was living at Number 126 on my road, I would get the Number 126 bus every morning, and I just kept seeing the number everywhere. I know that’s just the brain working its pattern recognition trickery, which has allowed us to thrive as a species, and I get all that – but it’s funny when that happens to you and just how powerful it is.”

He continued: “When I first moved to London with Blur, a similar thing started happening at London Bridge. Things would happen around there that suddenly made the place seem bizarrely meaningful in my life – as if the universe was trying to scream ‘LONDON BRIDGE’ at me!”

Of going solo, the drummer added: “It’s hard when you’re writing your own songs from scratch. You seem to have a crisis of confidence. You get halfway through it and go, ‘Ah, this is terrible, why am I even doing this? This is a disaster! Why am I even doing this?’”