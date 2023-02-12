Blur’s Dave Rowntree welcomes Harry Styles to the “Four BRITs Club”

Blur’s Dave Rowntree has welcomed Harry Styles to the “Four BRITs Club” after Styles picked up four awards at last night’s (February 11) BRIT awards.

Styles picked up BRIT awards for Best Song, Best Album, Best Pop/R&B act and Best Artist.

He joins only Blur and Adele who have each won in four categories previously. In 1995, Blur picked up awards for Best British Group, Best Album, Best Video and Best Single, while Adele won four in 2016 for Best British Female Solo Artist, Best British Single, Best British Album of the Year and Global Success.

Tweeting about Styles’ awards, Rowntree said: “I’d like to welcome @Harry_Styles to the #4BritsClub. It’s been a bit lonely with just us and @Adele these past years.

“Next meeting in March – you can bring the biscuits,” the Blur drummer joked.

During his acceptance speech for Artist Of The Year, Styles thanked his family, his former One Direction bandmates and a number of female artists.

“I wanna start my thanking my family. I wanna thank my family for being the most supportive, understanding, patient, loving family I could ask for. I wanna thank my mum for signing me up for X Factor without telling me cos I literally wouldn’t be here without you.”

He continued: “I wanna thank Niall, Louis, Liam and Zayn, because I wouldn’t be here without you either. Thank you so much. I’m really, really grateful for this and I’m very aware of my privilege up here tonight so this award is for Rina, Charli, Florence, Mabel and Becky.”

Styles kicked off the BRITs 2023 with a performance of ‘As It Was’. He performed in a sparkly red blazer and black trousers, using the extended runway that stretched through the room from the main stage to get close to fans at the front of the room.

Other performances on the night came from Cat Burns, Stormzy, Sam Smith and Kim Petras, David Guetta, Becky Hill and Ella Henderson.

You can see the full list of winners at the BRIT Awards 2023 here.