BM of KARD drops highlight medley for upcoming solo “triple single”

KARD member BM has released a highlight medley that previews the tracks on his upcoming solo project.
The forthcoming release, titled ‘The First Statement’, has been described as a “triple single” by the Korean-American singer-rapper and will include a Korean-language version of his debut single ‘Broken Me’, which dropped earlier this month.
‘The First Statement’ will also feature the hip-hop title track ‘13IVI’, as well as a sensual deep house-inspired song ‘Body Movin’. According to the credits in the video, the Korean-American artist penned the lyrics of all three tracks by himself, and also participated in the songwriting and composition for each song.
BM made his solo debut with the English-language track ‘Broken Me’ earlier this month on June 9. In a previous interview with Popwrapped, he shared that the song showed a “much more refurbished, different and intimate side of me as an artist.”
The singer also shared that the track is about “fighting a war” with oneself. “‘Broken Me’ is a story of being able to overcome those endeavours and fighting through all those wars within [the journey of life],” BM explained
BM made his debut as part of KARD in July 2017 with their EP ‘Hola Hola’. The group have since released four EPs and a handful of singles, including their latest hit single ‘Gunshot’. In recent months, the quartet have been performing as a three-piece group after member J.Seph enlisted for mandatory military service in October 2020.