BM of KARD drops highlight medley for upcoming solo “triple single”

KARD member BM has released a highlight medley that previews the tracks on his upcoming solo project.

The forthcoming release, titled ‘The First Statement’, has been described as a “triple single” by the Korean-American singer-rapper and will include a Korean-language version of his debut single ‘Broken Me’, which dropped earlier this month.

‘The First Statement’ will also feature the hip-hop title track ‘13IVI’, as well as a sensual deep house-inspired song ‘Body Movin’. According to the credits in the video, the Korean-American artist penned the lyrics of all three tracks by himself, and also participated in the songwriting and composition for each song.

Advertisement

BM made his solo debut with the English-language track ‘Broken Me’ earlier this month on June 9. In a previous interview with Popwrapped, he shared that the song showed a “much more refurbished, different and intimate side of me as an artist.”

The singer also shared that the track is about “fighting a war” with oneself. “‘Broken Me’ is a story of being able to overcome those endeavours and fighting through all those wars within [the journey of life],” BM explained

BM made his debut as part of KARD in July 2017 with their EP ‘Hola Hola’. The group have since released four EPs and a handful of singles, including their latest hit single ‘Gunshot’. In recent months, the quartet have been performing as a three-piece group after member J.Seph enlisted for mandatory military service in October 2020.