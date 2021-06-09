Bo Burnham announces album of songs from ‘Inside’ Netflix special

Bo Burnham has announced an album of songs taken from his recent Netflix special, Inside.

The comedian, musician, actor and director surprised fans last month by releasing Inside, his first comedy special in five years.

The less traditional stand-up looks at the highs and lows of lockdown and the dark comedy that lies in between. It also features a number of catchy songs that Burnham created himself.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the songs will be released on streaming platforms on Thursday (June 10) in the form of Inside (The Songs). It will include NSFW track ‘Welcome To The Internet’, which was released online Friday (June 4) and has since racked up four million views.

One verse on the song hears Burnham sing: “Welcome to thе internet! What would you prefеr?/ Would you like to fight for civil rights or tweet a racial slur?/ Be happy! Be horny! Be bursting with rage!/ We’ve got a million different ways to engage.”

Another goes: “Welcome to the internet! Hold on to your socks/ ‘Cause a random guy just kindly sent you photos of his cock/ They are grainy and off-putting; he just sent you more/ Don’t act surprised—you know you like it, you whore.”

You can listen to the song below:

Out June 10, you can pre-order ‘Inside (The Songs)’ here.

Elsewhere, a year on from its debut on YouTube, Dave Chappelle has teamed up with Jack White’s label, Third Man Records, to release a limited-edition vinyl pressing of his special 8:46.

The release, which is limited to 846 numbered copies, is pressed on a tri-coloured black, red and green vinyl with a white splatter. There will also be a standard black vinyl, for which a pressing number has not been offered.

Both versions are available for pre-order, and will ship on October 29.