Listen to Bo Ningen team up with Bobby Gillespie on new single ‘Minimal’

Taken from the band's upcoming new album 'Sudden Fictions'

By Sam Moore
Bo Ningen
Bo Ningen (Picture: Press)

Bo Ningen have teamed up with Primal Scream‘s Bobby Gillespie for their new single ‘Minimal’ — you can hear the track below.

The song is taken from Bo Ningen’s forthcoming new album ‘Sudden Fictions’, which is set for release on June 26 via Alcopop! Records.

Bo Ningen recruited Gillespie to provide guest vocals on ‘Minimal’, with the singer duetting in both Japanese and English with the band’s bassist and vocalist Taigen Kawabe.

You can hear Bo Ningen’s ‘Minimal’ below.

“Minimal is the first-ever ‘properly produced’ track—as well as the most catchy song—in Bo Ningen’s thirteen year history,” Kawabe explained in an accompanying statement.

“After crossing the world line guided by Andrew Innes and Bobby Gillespie of Primal Scream, the anthemic element of a new sound was extracted and finalised by producer/electronic musician Matthew Herbert.”

Bo Ningen have also announced the tracklist for ‘Sudden Fictions’, which you can see below.

1. You Make A Mark Like A Calf Branding
2. AKA
3. Silenced
4. Zankoku
5. Minimal (feat. Bobby Gillespie)
6. Kyutai
7. Kuzurenai
8. B.C
9. Riff

Bo Ningen will set out on a UK tour in October, and you can see their upcoming live dates below.

October
3 – Ramsgate Music Hall, Ramsgate
4 – Norwich Arts Centre, Norwich
6 – The Fleece, Bristol
7 – The Hare and Hounds, Birmingham
8 – Picture House Social, Sheffield
9 – Stereo, Glasgow
10 – District, Liverpool
12 – Bullingdon, Oxford
13 – Village Underground, London
15 – The Loft, Southampton
16 – Chalk, Brighton

