BoA opens up about GOT The Beat: “I don’t know why I am there”

K-pop veteran BoA has spoken about joining GOT The Beat, the sub-unit of SM Entertainment’s new supergroup Girls On Top.

In a recent interview with Billboard, the members of GOT The Beat — which include BoA, Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon and Hyoyeon, Red Velvet’s Seulgi and Wendy, and aespa’s Karina and Winter — opened up about teaming up for the project group’s first single ‘Step Back’.

“I don’t know why I am there,” said the 35-year-old idol, after explaining that the unit was very “fossed on performance” and that the group are made up of “great” dancers. “But I was very happy to be part of this project,” she added.

BoA, who has been active in the K-pop industry for over two decades, then revealed that she had found performing as part of a group difficult. “I’m so used to being in the middle, you know?” she explained.

Elsewhere during the interview, aespa members Karina and Winter shared that they were initially worried about performing alongside such seasoned artists. Notably, BoA had made her debut in 2000, before the latter was even born, while Girls’ Generation debuted nearly 15 years ago.

“I was worried about performing with such amazing artists since they all have much more experience than me,” admitted Winter. “However, as we started practicing, it wasn’t awkward at all, and they helped me so much.”

“It’s great that we’ve gotten so close through this project,” said Karina. “We were able to talk a lot during break times, and I received some great advice from the members. Recently, we started a group chat where we’d share bits of our daily lives as well.”

In other Girls’ Generation news, leader and vocalist Taeyeon returned earlier this month with her third solo full-length album ‘INVU’ and its lead single of the same title. In a five-star review of the record, NME’s Tanu I. Raj praised the singer’s ability to impart “a mysticism that immediately arrests” in her music.