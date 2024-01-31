BoA to produce NCT WISH’s debut single

Veteran K-pop singer BoA has been announced as the producer of NCT WISH’s upcoming debut single, slated for release in February.

Korean music label SM Entertainment broke the news earlier today (January 31), announcing that BoA will oversee the production of the brand-new NCT sub-group’s debut single ‘Wish’, which will include both their music and performances.

In a brief statement to Korea JoongAng Daily, the agency said: “BoA is expected to lead the members’ activities and development based on her know-how, insight, sense and own identity, which she had accumulated throughout her long career as a K-pop artist.”

Advertisement

NCT WISH will make their official debut as the latest and final sub-group of the wider NCT boyband on February 21 at the Tokyo Dome in Japan, according to Korea JoongAng Daily. The new group features six members – Sion, Riku, Yushi, Jaehee, Ryo and Sakuya – who won their spots in the group through the reality show NCT Universe: Lastart.

NCT WISH will be based in both South Korea and Japan, through which they’ll conduct their global activates. “The band is determined to become a ‘Wish Icon’, sending strong hope and energy to all the music fans worldwide,” SM Entertainment said in a previous statement about the group.

Earlier this week on January 28, the boyband dropped a performance video for a pre-release track titled ‘NASA’. NCT WISH are seen performing the choreography on a space station, as they sing in a mixture of Korean, Japanese and English.

First introduced in 2016, NCT have one rotational sub-unit, NCT U, as well as fixed sub-groups NCT 127, NCT Dream and WayV. In February 2023, SM Entertainment shared plans to debut a final sub-group, then tentatively known as NCT Tokyo.