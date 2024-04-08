BoA seemingly hints at retirement in cryptic Instagram post

K-pop artist BoA has seemingly hinted at plans to retire from the music industry in a cryptic Instagram post.

Over the weekend on April 6, BoA stirred discussion about her potential retirement when she posted Instagram Stories that talked about the upcoming end of her current contract with SM Entertainment. “Now that my contract is ending, I can retire, right?” she wrote, as translated by Koreaboo.

BoA via Instagram story: — “Once the contract ends, it’s okay for me to retire, right?” pic.twitter.com/IySaDxuN5C — Kpop Charts (@kchartsmaster) April 6, 2024

The day after the original post went up, BoA seemingly responded to the speculations about her retirement, revealing that her current contract with long-time label SM Entertainment will only expire in late-2025.

“My contract ends on December 31, 2025! Until then, I will do my best as a singer happily,” she wrote. “Don’t worry, my beloved Jumpings (BoA’s official fanbase).” However, BoA did not provide further comment on her potential decision to retire.

📲 240407 | boakwon IG story “My contract is until 12/31/2025. Until then, I plan to happily do my best as BoA, the singer. Please don’t worry. I love you, Jumpings 💛”#BoA #보아 pic.twitter.com/2yNXVPGsvr — BoA Source 🌟 #Emptiness (@BoASource) April 7, 2024

Shortly after BoA’s post went viral, netizens in Korea brought up the recent wave of negative comments that have been directed towards the idol’s appearance as a possible reason for the singer’s cryptic posts.

BoA made her debut at the age of 13 in 2000 with ‘ID; Peace B’, before going on to achieve massive success in Japan and Korea. She most recently released a standalone single titled ‘Emptiness’ late last month.

BoA was also been deeply involved in the production and debut of NCT’s latest and final unit, NCT WISH. SM Entertainment made her involvement in the boyband’s debut public in January, telling press that she oversaw the production of the group’s music and performances.