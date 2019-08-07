Boardmasters 2019 abruptly cancelled due to “severe weather conditions”

Wu-Tang Clan, Florence and the Machine and Foals were slated to headline the event

Boardmasters 2019 has been cancelled due to bad weather conditions, organisers announced late last night (August 6).

The four-day music and surfing festival, which was to be held in Cornwall, was meant to kick off Wednesday (August 7) and conclude on Sunday (August 11). But the organisers were forced to pull the plug on the festival, citing “severe weather conditions, specifically high winds”, they said in a press statement.

“Following full consultation with all of the relevant authorities, including independent safety advisors, Devon and Cornwall Police, emergency services and the Met Office, a final decision was made this evening,” the statement read. “The safety of you, the fans and attendees, as well as performers and crew comes first, and the potential risk is too severe for the event to go ahead at this time.”

Organisers have advised festival ticket holders to follow the Boardmasters social media pages and website for further details on refunds. Read its full statement below:

Wu-Tang Clan, Florence and the Machine and Foals were due to headline the festival on Saturday and Sunday night respectively.

In an Instagram story posted earlier today, Foals said they were “gutted” by the news.

Other acts on the bill include Dizzee Rascal, Jorja Smith, Plan B, Franz Ferdinand, Razorlight, Giggs, DJ EZ, IDLES, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Murray and Lady Leshurr.