Boardmasters has announced a huge festival line-up with The 1975, Kings of Leon and Skepta headlining.

The festival, which takes place at Fistral Beach and Watergate Bay in Newquay, Cornwall from August 5-9, will celebrate its 40th anniversary year in 2020 – a year after the festival was forced to cancel due to bad weather.

Skepta will headline Friday 9, Kings of Leon Saturday 10 and The 1975 on Sunday 10. You can buy tickets for the event here and these are available to buy now.

Advertisement

Other acts lined up include Little Simz, Dizzee Rascal, Mura Masa, Sam Fender, The Kooks, Mabel and Loyle Carner – you can see the full line up announcement below.

The 2019 instalment of the festival was cancelled just days before tens of thousands of revellers were due to arrive for the Cornwall-based event. Forecasters issued severe weather warnings ahead of a storm that brought heavy rain and strong winds to the region.

A statement at the time read: “Following full consultation with all of the relevant authorities, including independent safety advisors, Devon and Cornwall Police, emergency services and the Met Office, a final decision was made this evening.

“The safety of you, the fans and attendees, as well as performers and crew comes first, and the potential risk is too severe for the event to go ahead at this time.”

Advertisement

Wu-Tang Clan, Florence and the Machine and Foals were due to headline the 2019 festival.

Other acts on the bill included Dizzee Rascal, Jorja Smith, Plan B, Franz Ferdinand, Razorlight, Giggs, DJ EZ, IDLES, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Murray and Lady Leshurr.