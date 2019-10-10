Boardmasters to return in 2020 after this year’s scrapped event

It will mark the festival's 40th year

Boardmasters will return in 2020, festival organisers have announced.

The 2019 instalment was cancelled in August days before tens of thousands of revellers were due to arrive for the Cornwall-based event. Forecasters issued severe weather warnings ahead of a storm that brought heavy rain and strong winds to the region.

Today (October 10) the team behind the festival have confirmed that it will return for its 40th year between August 5 and August 9, 2020.

Those who were due to attend this year’s festival will be able to apply for Early Bird tickets from 8am next Thursday (October 17), with remaining Early Bird tickets on sale from 8am on October 24 (via the Boardmasters website).

A press release added that Camping, VIP Camping, Charger and 3 Day Non-Camping tickets will be going on sale, with £30 deposits and payment plans available on all ticket types.

Wu-Tang Clan, Florence and the Machine and Foals were due to headline the 2019 festival.

Other acts on the bill included Dizzee Rascal, Jorja Smith, Plan B, Franz Ferdinand, Razorlight, Giggs, DJ EZ, IDLES, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Murray and Lady Leshurr.