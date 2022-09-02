Bob Dylan adds new dates to first UK tour in over five years

Bob Dylan has added three new shows to his forthcoming UK tour – tickets will be available from here.

The legendary musician’s upcoming stint on these shores forms part of his ‘Rough And Rowdy Ways’ world tour, which started in the US in late 2021.

Dylan is due to hit the UK this October, kicking things off with an intimate four-night billing at the London Palladium (October 19, 20, 23, 34). He’ll then visit the Motorpoint Arena Cardiff (26), the Bonus Arena in Hull (27) and Motorpoint Arena Nottingham (28) before ending the run with two consecutive performances at the SEC Armadillo in Glasgow (30, 31).

Now, he has announced new dates at O2 Apollo Manchester, Oxford’s New Theatre and Bournemouth BIC on November 2, 4 and 5. Tickets for the shows will go on sale on Monday (September 5) at 10am and can be purchased here. You can view the new dates below.

The forthcoming shows are billed as “non-phone events”. Audience members will be required to put their mobile devices into a Yondr bag, which they can keep with them until after the performance.

The singer-songwriter hasn’t performed in the United Kingdom since he co-headlined London’s BST Hyde Park in 2019 alongside Neil Young. Prior to that, he brought his ‘Never Ending Tour’ to the UK in 2017.

Dylan’s ‘Rough And Rowdy Ways’ world tour resumed in the US back in March.

A string of European dates are scheduled between September 25 and October 17, with stop-offs including Oslo, Paris (three nights), Brussels and Amsterdam (two nights).