Bob Dylan and Willie Nelson unite to tour together with ‘Outlaw Music Festival Tour’

Bob Dylan and Willie Nelson have announced the ‘Outlaw Music Festival Tour’, their co-headlining US tour for this summer.

The songwriting icons will embark on a 26-date run of live shows across North America this summer starting on June 21 at the Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in California. From there, Nelson and Dylan will make their way through the country, making stops in cities such as Charlotte, Virginia Beach, Syracuse, Wantagh, Holmdel, Hershey, Los Angeles, Bosie, Somerset, and Cincinnati before wrapping up the string of gigs at the Darien Lake Amphitheater in Buffalo, New York on September 17.

Performances by Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, John Mellencamp, Billy Strings, Brittney Spencer, and Celisse will also occur at select dates.

A ticket pre-sale will begin tomorrow (February 28) at 10am local time, with the code ENERGY. General ticket sales will commence on Friday, March 1 at 10am local time. Visit here for tickets and check out the full list of tour dates below.

The Outlaw Music Festival Tour is back in 2024! Presale tickets are on sale today at 10AM using code OUTLAW24. Tickets on sale THIS Friday, 3/1, at 10am local time. For more details and tickets go to https://t.co/iiMzuMuDZt. #outlawmusicfestival pic.twitter.com/E0XuMbQzBJ — Willie Nelson (@WillieNelson) February 27, 2024

Bob Dylan and Willie Nelson 2024 US ‘Outlaw Music Festival Tour’ dates are:

JUNE

21 – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta, GA

22 – PNC Music Pavilion, Charlotte, NC

23 – Coastal Credit Union Music Park, Raleigh, NC

26 – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach, Virginia Beach, VA

28 – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview, Syracuse, NY

29 – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh, NY

30 – PNC Bank Arts Center, Holmdel, NJ

JULY

2 – Xfinity Center, Mansfield, MA

6 – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel, NY

7 – Hersheypark Stadium, Hershey, PA

29 – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, Chula Vista, CA

31 – Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, CA

AUGUST

3 – Shoreline Amphitheatre, Mountain View, CA

4 – Toyota Amphitheatre, Wheatland, CA

7 – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, Boise, ID

9 – ONE Spokane Stadium, Spokane, WA

10 – Gorge Amphitheatre, George, WA

SEPTEMBER

6 – Somerset Amphitheater, Somerset, WI

7 – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, Tinley Park, IL

8 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, St. Louis, MO

11 – Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati, OH

12 – Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls, OH

14 – The Pavilion at Star Lake, Burgettstown, PA

15 – Pine Knob Music Theatre, Clarkston, MI

17 – Darien Lake Amphitheater, Buffalo, NY

Before embarking on the ‘Outlaw Music Festival Tour’ Dylan is set to play a run of headlining shows across the southeast throughout March and April. Visit here for any last minute tickets.

Elsewhere, Nelson is set to appear at this year’s edition of Stagecoach Music Festival in Indio, CA, and will join Chris Stapleton for a date on his ‘All-American Road Show’.

Last year, Dylan made a surprise appearance at Farm Aid, the annual even founded by Nelson.

In other news, Billy Joel recently reflected on the 1985 recording sessions for the charity single ‘We Are The World’, and an interesting exchange between Stevie Wonder and Dylan.