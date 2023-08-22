Bob Dylan announces 2023 North American tour dates

Bob Dylan has announced a run of North American live dates for 2023 – find all the details below.

The legendary singer-songwriter is due to continue his ongoing ‘Rough And Rowdy Ways’ world tour this autumn.

Kicking off with two shows in Kansas City (October 1, 2), the upcoming leg also includes stop-offs in Chicago, Milwaukee, Indianapolis, Cincinnati, Toronto and Montreal, among other cities.

Advertisement

Tickets go on general sale at 10am local time this Friday (August 25) – you’ll be able to buy yours here. Pre-sales are set to go live at the same time on Thursday (24), details of which can be found via the same link.

According to an official announcement on social media, “more dates will be posted soon”. See that post below, along with the full list of new gigs.

Bob Dylan and His Band present the Rough and Rowdy Ways tour this fall in North America! See https://t.co/IlnO4bIndr for October dates, which go on sale this Friday, August 25. More dates will be posted soon. Don’t you dare miss it! pic.twitter.com/cCZOtoUxh4 — Bob Dylan (@bobdylan) August 21, 2023

OCTOBER 2023

01 – The Midland Theatre, Kansas City, MO

02 – The Midland Theatre, Kansas City, MO

04 – Stifel Theatre, St. Louis, MO

06 – Cadillac Palace Theatre, Chicago, IL

07 – Cadillac Palace Theatre, Chicago, IL

08 – Cadillac Palace Theatre, Chicago, IL

11 – Riverside Theater, Milwaukee, WI

12 – Riverside Theater, Milwaukee, WI

16 – Murat Theatre, Indianapolis, IN

20 – The Andrew J. Brady Music Center, Cincinnati, OH

21 – Akron Civic Theatre, Akron, OH

23 – Warner Theatre, Erie, PA

24 – Auditorium Theatre, Rochester, NY

26 – Massey Hall, Toronto, ON

27 – Massey Hall, Toronto, ON

29 – lace des Arts – Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier, Montreal, QC

30 – Proctors Theatre, Schenectady, NY

Last year saw Dylan embark on his first UK tour in five years, which included a four-night billing at the London Palladium. He has since taken the ‘Rough And Rowdy Ways’ concert to Ireland, Europe and Japan.

Earlier this summer, Dylan released a new album titled ‘Shadow Kingdom’. The collection featured the recordings that appeared in his Alm Har’el-directed 2021 concert film of the same name.