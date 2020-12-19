Bob Dylan has announced a new box set of material recorded in 1970 to celebrate its 50 year anniversary.

‘1970 (50th Anniversary Collection)’ will arrive on February 26, 2021 via Columbia/Legacy.

READ MORE: The 50 best albums of 2020

The three-disc set features outtakes from Dylan’s sessions for studio albums ‘New Morning’ and ‘Self Portrait’, as well as his infamous 1970 studio session with George Harrison. According to an announcement, the session, which will be released in its entirety, “capture[s] the pair performing together on nine tracks”.

Advertisement

See the artwork and tracklisting for ‘1970 (50th Anniversary Collection)’ below.

DISC 1

March 3, 1970

I Can’t Help but Wonder Where I’m Bound

Universal Soldier – Take 1

Spanish Is the Loving Tongue – Take 1

Went to See the Gypsy – Take 2

Went to See the Gypsy – Take 3

Woogie Boogie

March 4, 1970

Went to See the Gypsy – Take 4

Thirsty Boots – Take 1

Advertisement

March 5, 1970

Little Moses – Take 1

Alberta – Take 2

Come All You Fair and Tender Ladies – Take 1

Things About Comin’ My Way – Takes 2 & 3

Went to See the Gypsy – Take 6

Untitled 1970 Instrumental #1

Come a Little Bit Closer – Take 2

Alberta – Take 5

May 1, 1970

Sign on the Window – Take 2

Sign on the Window – Takes 3-5

If Not for You – Take 1

Time Passes Slowly – Rehearsal

If Not for You – Take 2

If Not for You – Take 3

Song to Woody – Take 1

Mama, You Been on My Mind – Take 1

Yesterday – Take 1

DISC 2

Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues – Take 1

Medley: I Met Him on a Sunday (Ronde-Ronde)/Da Doo Ron Ron – Take 1

One Too Many Mornings – Take 1

Ghost Riders in the Sky – Take 1

Cupid – Take 1

All I Have to Do Is Dream – Take 1

Gates of Eden – Take 1

I Threw It All Away – Take 1

I Don’t Believe You (She Acts Like We Never Have Met) – Take 1

Matchbox – Take 1

Your True Love – Take 1

Telephone Wire – Take 1

Fishing Blues – Take 1

Honey, Just Allow Me One More Chance – Take 1

Rainy Day Women #12 & 35 – Take 1

It Ain’t Me Babe

If Not for You

Sign on the Window – Take 1

Sign on the Window – Take 2

Sign on the Window – Take 3

June 1, 1970

Alligator Man

Alligator Man [rock version]

Alligator Man [country version]

Sarah Jane 1

Sign on the Window

Sarah Jane 2

DISC 3

June 2, 1970

If Not for You – Take 1

If Not for You – Take 2

June 3, 1970

Jamaica Farewell

Can’t Help Falling in Love

Long Black Veil

One More Weekend

June 4, 1970

Bring Me Little Water, Sylvie – Take 1

Three Angels

Tomorrow Is a Long Time – Take 1

Tomorrow Is a Long Time – Take 2

New Morning

Untitled 1970 Instrumental #2

June 5, 1970

Went to See the Gypsy

Sign on the Window – stereo mix

Winterlude

I Forgot to Remember to Forget 1

I Forgot to Remember to Forget 2

Lily of the West – Take 2

Father of Night – rehearsal

Lily of the West

August 12, 1970

If Not for You – Take 1

If Not for You – Take 2

Day of the Locusts – Take 2

Earlier this year, Bob Dylan released his new album ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways’, described by NME as “arguably his grandest poetic statement yet”.

The review added: “[It’s] a record that aspires to be the musical equivalent of the Great American Novel. It would be foolish indeed to assume that ‘Rough And Rowdy Ways’ is Dylan’s last word, but it’s certainly a historic address.”

It was recently revealed that Bob Dylan has sold his entire songwriting catalogue to Universal Music in a deal reportedly worth $300 million (£225 million).