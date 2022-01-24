Bob Dylan announces spring 2022 dates for his ‘Never Ending Tour’

Bob Dylan has announced details of a spring run of dates for his ‘Never Ending Tour’.
The tour resumes in Phoenix on March 3 and will run for 27 dates over five weeks.
Dylan’s website hints that more dates will be announced after this, saying that the tour will run until 2024.
A ticket pre-sale for this run of dates begins on January 27, with a general on-sale beginning on January 28. You can purchase tickets here.
You can see the full list of the dates below:
MARCH
3 – Phoenix, AZ, Arizona Federal Theatre
4 – Tucson, AZ, Tucson Music Hall
6 – Albuquerque, NM, Kiva Auditorium
8 – Lubbock, TX, Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts & Sciences
10 – Irving, TX, Toyota Music Factory
11 – Sugar Land, TX, Smart Financial Centre
13 – San Antonio, TX, Majestic Theatre
14 – San Antonio, TX, Majestic Theatre
16 – Austin, TX, Bass Hall
18 – Shreveport, LA, Municipal Auditorium
19 – New Orleans, LA, Saenger Theatre
21 – Montgomery, AL, Montgomery PAC
23 – Nashville, TN, Ryman Auditorium
24 – Atlanta, GA, Fox Theatre
26 – Savannah, GA, Johnny Mercer Theatre
27 – North Charleston, SC, North Charleston PAC
29 – Columbia, SC, Township Auditorium
30 – Charlotte, NC, Ovens Auditorium
APRIL
1 – Greensboro, NC, Steven Tanger Center
2 – Asheville, NC, Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
4 – Chattanooga, TN, Tivoli Theatre
5 – Birmingham, AL, BJCC Concert Hall
7 – Mobile, AL, Saenger Theatre
9 – Memphis, TN, Orpheum Theatre
11 – Little Rock, AR, Robinson Center
13 – Tulsa, OK, Brady Theatre
14 – Oklahoma City, OK, Thelma Gaylord Performing Arts Theatre
In other Dylan news, Sony Music has acquired all of his back catalogue in a new deal.
The agreement, which was concluded last year but was only announced today (January 24), will see everything from Dylan’s self-titled debut to his last album ‘Rough And Rowdy Ways‘ jump over to Sony in a deal that’s reportedly worth millions.
Speaking about the deal, Dylan said: “Columbia Records and Rob Stringer have been nothing but good to me for many, many years and a whole lot of records. I’m glad that all my recordings can stay where they belong.”
Rob Stringer, the chairman of Sony Music Group, added: “Columbia Records has had a special relationship with Bob Dylan from the beginning of his career and we are tremendously proud and excited to be continuing to grow and evolve our ongoing 60-year partnership. Bob is one of music’s greatest icons and an artist of unrivalled genius.
“The essential impact he and his recordings continue to have on popular culture is second to none and we’re thrilled he will now be a permanent member of the Sony Music family. We are excited to work with Bob and his team to find new ways to make his music available to his many fans today and to future generations.”