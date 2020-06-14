Bob Dylan has discussed the death of George Floyd in a rare new interview.
Speaking to The New York Times, Dylan discussed his new album ‘Rough & Rowdy Ways’ as well as the impact of the coronavirus, and the death of Floyd, which has sparked worldwide Black Lives Matter protests.
- Read more: ‘False Prophet’, the new song from Bob Dylan, suggests his upcoming album will be a late-career high point
During the interview, Dylan said that it “sickened me no end to see George tortured to death like that,” adding: “It was beyond ugly. Let”s hope that justice comes swift for the Floyd family and for the nation.”
Elsewhere in the interview, Dylan stated his belief that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is “a forerunner of something else to come,” saying: “Extreme arrogance can have some disastrous penalties.
“Maybe we are on the eve of destruction. There are numerous ways you can think about this virus. I think you just have to let it run its course.”
Dylan’s new album ‘Rough & Rowdy Ways’ comes out next week (June 19), and has been preceded by singles ‘I Contain Multitudes’, ‘False Prophet’ and the 17-minute epic about the assassination of JFK, ‘Murder Most Foul’.
Reviewing ‘False Prophet’, NME said that the song signalled that the new album “will be a late-career high point”.
George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis last month has sparked a series of worldwide anti-racist protests under the Black Lives Matter banner.
Read NME’s guide on how to support Black Lives Matter and anti-racist organisations if you can’t protest.