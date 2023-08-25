Bob Dylan Center announces new annual songwriter fellowship

The Bob Dylan Center has launched a new yearly songwriter fellowship in partnership with Universal Music Publishing Group.

Announced Wednesday (August 23), the fellowship will see two recipients awarded annually with a $40,000 (£31,784) project stipend, along with public engagement and presentation opportunities, time in the Bob Dylan Archive, mentorship, studio time at Leon Russell’s historic Church Studio in Tulsa, a roundtrip airfare and more.

The review panel includes American rapper Nas along with musicians and songwriters including Juliette Armanet, Patty Griffin, John Mellencamp and Carla Morrison, along with a BDC and UMPG executives.

Advertisement

“The Bob Dylan Center Songwriter Fellowship is core to our mission of educating, motivating and inspiring visitors to engage their own capacity as creators, and we cannot wait to hear the entries from undiscovered talent around the world,” said Bob Dylan Center Director Steven Jenkins in a statement.

“We are grateful to continue our partnership with UMPG—the world’s leading music publisher is already such a great supporter of the BDC—and we know that this panel of extraordinary songwriters will select deserving Fellows for our inaugural year.”

Applications are now open for the 2024 fellowship until October 18, 2023. The fellowship will run from May 2024 through April 2025, and you can apply here.

Earlier this week, Dylan announced a run of North American live dates for 2023.

Kicking off with two shows in Kansas City (October 1, 2), the upcoming leg also includes stop-offs in Chicago, Milwaukee, Indianapolis, Cincinnati, Toronto and Montreal, among other cities.