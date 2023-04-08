Bob Dylan, Janelle Monáe, Wet Leg and more for Montreux Jazz Festival 2023 line-up

The line-up for the 2023 Montreux Jazz Festival has been announced, with the likes of Bob Dylan, Janelle Monáe, Wet Leg, Iggy Pop and Sam Smith all set to perform.

Idles, Lil Nas X, Maisie Peters and Christine And The Queens will also perform alongside the likes of Lionel Richie, Simply Red and Seal.

Taking place on the Lake Geneva shoreline between June 30 and July 15, the 57th Montreux Jazz Festival is set to “exemplify what the festival is all about; curating an eclectic, free-flowing programme that invites artists to come and perform with full creative freedom, generating unforgettable moments and legendary stories that are immortalised in music culture.”

“Across two weeks at Montreux, music lovers can enjoy a dizzying panorama of sound at its two venues, the Stravinski and the Montreux Jazz Lab, in what is truly the pinnacle for live music,” said a press release.

The complete lineup for the Montreux Jazz Festival 2023 is as follows:

30 June

Jimi Jules

Simply Red

Tom Odell

1 July

Bob Dylan

RÜFÜS DU SOL

Khali

So La Lune

Kerchak

SDM

Zola

2 July

Bastian Baker

Chris Isaak

Stacey Ryan

Calum Scott

Dean Lewis

3 July

Lionel Richie

Gayle

Cavetown

Caroline Polachek

4 July

Lil Nas X

Arya Starr

Rema

5 July

Sam Smith

Christine and the Queens

6 July

Generation Sex (Billy Idol, Steve Jones, Tony James & Paul Cook)

Iggy Pop

Ethan Bortnick

Maisie Peters

The Rose

7 July

Roberta Sá Sambasá

Gilberto Gil & Family Aquele Abraço Tour

Guillame Poncelet

Worakls Orchestra

8 July

Chilly Gonzales

Sofiane Pamart

Katie Gregson-Macleod

Hermanos Gutiérrez

Tamino

9 July

Jacob CollierJon Batiste

Freya Ridings

Juliette Armanet

10 July

Mavis StaplesNorah Jones

Lovejoy

Wet Leg

Idles

11 July

Emilia

Maluma

Joy Oladokun

Jacob Banks

The Teskey Brothers

12 July

Seal

La Zarra

Ava Max

13 July

Pat Metheny Side-Eyewith Chris Fishman & Joe Dyson

Marcus Miller European Tour 2023

Olivia Dean

Gabriels

Loyle Carner

14 July

Buddy Guy Damn Right Farewell

Joe Bonamassa

Overmono

The Blaze

15 July

Janelle Monáe

Nile Rodgers & CHIC

Mark Ronson and HIS FAVOURITE BAND EVER feat. Dave Guy, Homer Steinweiss, Nick Movshon, Ian-Hendricksons-Smith and more with special guests Yebba & Lucky Daye

Tickets for the Montreuz Jazz Festival are on sale now and are available here.

Alongside the already-confirmed line-up, nine stages of free music will be available to watch over the course of Montreux Jazz Festival, with that schedule due to be announced June 1.

The 2022 event saw performances from Stormzy, Björk, Phoebe Bridgers and more.

Following their appearance at last year’s Montreux Jazz Festival, The Smile released a live album.