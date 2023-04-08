Bob Dylan, Janelle Monáe, Wet Leg and more for Montreux Jazz Festival 2023 line-up

The line-up for the 2023 Montreux Jazz Festival has been announced, with the likes of Bob Dylan, Janelle Monáe, Wet Leg, Iggy Pop and Sam Smith all set to perform.
Idles, Lil Nas X, Maisie Peters and Christine And The Queens will also perform alongside the likes of Lionel Richie, Simply Red and Seal.
Taking place on the Lake Geneva shoreline between June 30 and July 15, the 57th Montreux Jazz Festival is set to “exemplify what the festival is all about; curating an eclectic, free-flowing programme that invites artists to come and perform with full creative freedom, generating unforgettable moments and legendary stories that are immortalised in music culture.”
“Across two weeks at Montreux, music lovers can enjoy a dizzying panorama of sound at its two venues, the Stravinski and the Montreux Jazz Lab, in what is truly the pinnacle for live music,” said a press release.
The complete lineup for the Montreux Jazz Festival 2023 is as follows:
30 June
Jimi Jules
Simply Red
Tom Odell
1 July
Bob Dylan
RÜFÜS DU SOL
Khali
So La Lune
Kerchak
SDM
Zola
2 July
Bastian Baker
Chris Isaak
Stacey Ryan
Calum Scott
Dean Lewis
3 July
Lionel Richie
Gayle
Cavetown
Caroline Polachek
4 July
Lil Nas X
Arya Starr
Rema
5 July
Sam Smith
Christine and the Queens
6 July
Generation Sex (Billy Idol, Steve Jones, Tony James & Paul Cook)
Iggy Pop
Ethan Bortnick
Maisie Peters
The Rose
7 July
Roberta Sá Sambasá
Gilberto Gil & Family Aquele Abraço Tour
Guillame Poncelet
Worakls Orchestra
8 July
Chilly Gonzales
Sofiane Pamart
Katie Gregson-Macleod
Hermanos Gutiérrez
Tamino
9 July
Jacob CollierJon Batiste
Freya Ridings
Juliette Armanet
10 July
Mavis StaplesNorah Jones
Lovejoy
Wet Leg
Idles
11 July
Emilia
Maluma
Joy Oladokun
Jacob Banks
The Teskey Brothers
12 July
Seal
La Zarra
Ava Max
13 July
Pat Metheny Side-Eyewith Chris Fishman & Joe Dyson
Marcus Miller European Tour 2023
Olivia Dean
Gabriels
Loyle Carner
14 July
Buddy Guy Damn Right Farewell
Joe Bonamassa
Overmono
The Blaze
15 July
Janelle Monáe
Nile Rodgers & CHIC
Mark Ronson and HIS FAVOURITE BAND EVER feat. Dave Guy, Homer Steinweiss, Nick Movshon, Ian-Hendricksons-Smith and more with special guests Yebba & Lucky Daye
Tickets for the Montreuz Jazz Festival are on sale now and are available here.
Alongside the already-confirmed line-up, nine stages of free music will be available to watch over the course of Montreux Jazz Festival, with that schedule due to be announced June 1.
The 2022 event saw performances from Stormzy, Björk, Phoebe Bridgers and more.
Following their appearance at last year’s Montreux Jazz Festival, The Smile released a live album.