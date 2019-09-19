Unheard Bob Dylan and Johnny Cash sessions from 1969 to finally be released in new bootleg series

The Nashville recording features on Dylan's upcoming 15th bootleg series

A rare and infamous 1969 session by Bob Dylan and Johnny Cash is set to be released later this year.

Dylan is due to release the 15th instalment of his ‘Bootleg Sessions’ series on November 1 via Columbia/Legacy Records. It features 47 unheard and sought after recordings.

The new release – officially titled ‘Travelin’ Thru, 1967 – 1969: The Bootleg Series Vol. 15’ – will catalogue Dylan’s two years spent in Nashville, including the previously unheard fruits of his studio sessions with Cash.

In addition, unheard material will be shared from the recording sessions for Dylan’s ‘John Wesley Harding’, ‘Nashville Skyline’ and ‘Self Portrait’ albums.

Alongside the announcement, Dylan has shared two previews of the new release. Hear ‘I Pity the Poor Immigrant (Take 4)’ and ‘Tell Me That It Isn’t True (Take 2)’ below.

Dylan returned to London this summer for a show as part of the British Summer Time series in Hyde Park, co-headlining the day with Neil Young.

In a review of the show, NME‘s Leonie Cooper wrote: “Here’s to these two icons doing exactly what the hell they want, whenever they want. Sometimes it sounds like we expect and sometimes it doesn’t, but it’s always a thrill.”

Earlier this year, Jack White teased a collaboration with Dylan, calling him an “incredible mentor”.