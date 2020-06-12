Bob Dylan reveals ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways’ tracklist

Bob Dylan has detailed the tracklist of his forthcoming new album, ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways’, due out next week.

The announcement was made in a short animated video on Dylan’s official Instagram this morning (June 12). The 10-track LP is set to be bookended by the first two singles, ‘I Contain Multitudes’ and the 17-minute epic about the assassination of JFK, ‘Murder Most Foul’. Third single, ‘False Prophet’, also appears. A full tracklist is below.

The tracklist of Bob Dylan’s ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways’ is:

1. ‘I Contain Multitudes

2. ‘False Prophet’

3. ‘My Own Version of You’

4. ‘I’ve Made Up My Mind to Give Myself to You’

5. ‘Black Rider’

6. ‘Goodbye Jimmy Reed’

7. ‘Mother of Muses’

8. ‘Crossing the Rubicon’

9. ‘Key West’

10. ‘Murder Most Foul’

Advertisement

The legendary singer-songwriter has not released an album of original material since 2012’s ‘Tempest’. In the interim, Dylan has released three albums of standards, ‘Triplicate’, ‘Fallen Angels’ and ‘Shadows of the Night’, leaning heavily on material associated with Frank Sinatra.

‘Rough and Rowdy Ways’ will be released on June 19 via Columbia, with pre-orders available now.

Dylan penned a heartfelt and rare tribute to the late Little Richard last month after the rock great’s passing, citing his influence on his career.

“He was my shining star and guiding light back when I was only a little boy,” Dylan said.

Advertisement

“His was the original spirit that moved me to do everything I would do.”