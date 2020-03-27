Bob Dylan has released his first original song in eight years, ‘A Murder Most Foul’. It’s a 17-minute ballad about the 1963 assassination of US President John F. Kennedy.

Dylan announced the surprise release in a brief message on his social media, thanking fans for their “support and loyalty” over the years.

“This is an unreleased song we recorded a while back that you might find interesting. Stay safe, stay observant and may God be with you,” he wrote. Listen to ‘Murder Most Foul’ below:

Variety reports Dylan’s representative said the statement would be the only information provided about the song. On the new track, Dylan pivots from speaking as the assailant and the deceased JFK himself, to free-associating ’60s pop culture references including The Beatles, The Twilight Zone, Nat King Cole, The Who, Woodstock, Altamont and more.

The legendary singer-songwriter has not released an album of original material since 2012’s ‘Tempest’. In the interim, Dylan has released three albums of standards, ‘Triplicate’, ‘Fallen Angels’ and ‘Shadows of the Night’, leaning heavily on material associated with Frank Sinatra.

Dylan was forced to cancel a slated April tour of Japan, due to the coronavirus pandemic and travel restrictions enforced by the Japanese government. Currently, he is still set to tour the US and the UK in June and July of this year.

It was recently reported Timothée Chalamet is in talks to play Dylan in an upcoming biopic directed by ‘Le Mans ’66’ filmmaker James Mangold.