Bob Dylan has surprise-released yet another new song entitled ‘I Contain Multitudes’ today (April 17).

The new track comes just weeks after the veteran songwriter returned with his first new music in eight years, the 17-minute epic ‘Murder Most Foul’, with which he would go on to earn his first-ever number one on the US Billboard chart.

Listen to ‘I Contain Multitudes’ below:

Dylan hinted at the new, Walt Whitman-referencing song earlier today on Twitter, sharing simply the hashtag #IContainMultitudes.

“Today and tomorrow and yesterday too / The flowers are dying, like all things do,” sings Dylan on the song. “I paint landscapes and I paint nudes / I contain multitudes.”

In addition to Whitman, scattered throughout the lyrics to ‘I Contain Multitudes’ are references to Anne Frank, Indiana Jones, Beethoven and Chopin.

Dylan then promoted the song in a hashtag-filled tweet alluding to the lyrical references, as you can see below.

Dylan has not released a new album of original material since his 35th studio album ‘Tempest’ back in 2012. In the time since, however, he’s released three albums of standards made famous by Frank Sinatra: ‘Shadows in the Night’ (2015), ‘Fallen Angels’ (2016) and ‘Triplicate’ (2017).

Dylan has also continued to release new editions of his Bootleg Series, most recently last year’s ‘Travelin’ Thru, 1967-1969: The Bootleg Series Vol. 15′, which featured a rare 1969 session with Johnny Cash.