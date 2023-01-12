Bob Dylan shares original version of ‘Not Dark Yet’ from ‘Fragments’ box set

Bob Dylan has shared the original version of ‘Not Dark Yet’ from the upcoming latest edition of his ongoing bootleg series.

‘Fragments – Time Out Of Mind Sessions (1996-1997)’, the 17th release in the exhaustive series, focuses on his 1997 album ‘Time Out Of Mind’ and will be released on January 27 to celebrate the record’s 25th anniversary.

After first previewing the release with a ‘Version 2’ of ‘Love Sick’, Dylan has now shared a sped-up original version of ‘Not Dark Yet’ recorded on January 11, 1997 – 25 years yesterday – at Criteria Studios in Miami, Florida.

‘Fragments’ will feature a remixed version of Dylan’s 30th studio album, plus unreleased recordings such as outtakes, demos, alternate versions and live cuts. It will be available physically in both a five-CD and 10-LP format.

Other rarities on the release include four songs – ‘Dreamin’ Of You’, ‘Red River Shore’, ‘Marchin’ To The City’ and ‘Mississippi’ – which were recorded during sessions for ‘Time Out Of Mind’ but didn’t make the final tracklist.

Listen to the original version of ‘Not Dark Yet’ below.

Released in September of 1997, ‘Time Out Of Mind’ earned Dylan his first solo Album of the Year at the 1998 Grammy Awards, along with Best Contemporary Folk Album and, for ‘Cold Irons Bound’, Best Male Rock Vocal Performance.

The most recent instalment of Dylan’s Bootleg Series arrived last year in the form of ‘The Bootleg Series Vol. 16: Springtime in New York 1980–1985’. That compilation brought together tour rehearsals and outtakes from Dylan albums ‘Shot Of Love’, ‘Infidels’ and ‘Empire Burlesque’.

Elsewhere, Bob Dylan has been offered a cameo role in Coronation Street after revealing he’s a fan of the ITV soap. In a Q&A with The Wall Street Journal last month, the musician shared some TV shows he enjoys binge-watching.

“I’ve binge watched Coronation Street, Father Brown, and some early Twilight Zones,” Dylan said. “I know they’re old-fashioned shows, but they make me feel at home.

“I’m not a fan of packaged programs, or news shows, so I don’t watch them. I never watch anything foul smelling or evil. Nothing disgusting; nothing dog ass.”