Watch a new anniversary version of Bob Dylan’s ‘Subterranean Homesick Blues’ video

A new music video for Bob Dylan‘s classic song ‘Subterranean Homesick Blues’ has been released to celebrate his 60 years as a recording artist – you can watch the clip below.

The arrival of the video today (May 6) is accompanied by the launch of a new Dylan60 microsite, which is housing the clip along with an interactive Augmented Reality (AR) lens filter.

‘Subterranean Homesick Blues 2022’ pays homage to Dylan’s iconic video for his 1965 track, which formed the opening sequence of D.A. Pennebaker’s Don’t Look Back documentary.

Inspired by the handwritten cue cards that Dylan reels off in the original clip, a host of famous names and creative figures have now contributed a set of new visuals for this updated remake, which you can watch below.

The likes of Bruce Springsteen, Patti Smith, Noel Fielding, Jim Jarmusch, John Squire, Bobby Gillespie, Julian House, Zep, Cey Adams, Francis Cabrel, Wim Wenders, Anthony Burrill, Naoki Urasawa, Michael Joo and Azazel Jacobs have all visually reinterpreted or redesigned a cue card for ‘Subterranean Homesick Blues 2022’.

Dylan fans can also experience the aforementioned AR lens filter on Instagram and Snapchat, allowing users to try on a virtual pair of Dylan’s Ray-Ban sunglasses while a select 10-second loop, ‘Subterranean Homesick Blues 2022’, plays in the lenses.

You can visit the newly launched Dylan60 site by heading here.

The arrival of the video comes ahead of the opening of the Bob Dylan Center on Tuesday (May 10). The building will house and exhibit more than 100,000 exclusive “cultural treasures” created and owned by Dylan over the past seven decades.