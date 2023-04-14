Bob Dylan to release new live album, ‘Shadow Kingdom’

In 2021, Bob Dylan recorded and released a performance film titled Shadow Kingdom via the Veeps platform for just one week. Now, that performance is set to be released as a live album in June.

Set to be released on June 2 via Columbia Records and Legacy Recordings, ‘Shadow Kingdom’ will include all 13 songs that were in the film, along with the instrumental that closed it out, now identified as ‘Sierra’s Theme’.

The album version will be released on streaming platforms and as a CD and double-LP and can be pre-ordered here. The film itself, out of circulation since its initial one-week run in 2021, will become available for rental and download for the first time in June, as well.

A recording of ‘Watching the River Flow’ off the upcoming live record has also been released. Dylan’s performance of the song in 2021 marked the first time in seven years that Dylan played the 1971 single live.

Listen to ‘Watching the River Flow’ below.

The full track list for ‘Shadow Kingdom’ is:

‘When I Paint My Masterpiece’

‘Most Likely You Go Your Way (And I’ll Go Mine)’

‘Queen Jane Approximately’

‘I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight’

‘Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues’

‘Tombstone Blues’

‘To Be Alone With You’

‘What Was It You Wanted’

‘Forever Young’

‘Pledging My Time’

‘The Wicked Messenger’

‘Watching the River Flow’

‘It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue’

‘Sierra’s Theme’

Dylan most recently debuted a live cover of The Grateful Dead‘s 1970 hit ‘Truckin” while on tour in Japan. Dylan, who is currently on the ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways’ tour in Japan, pulled out the surprise cover at the Tokyo Garden Theater on Wednesday (April 12). It marked the first time that Dylan has performed the song, as well as one of Dylan’s rare surprises in an otherwise standard setlist for the tour, which began in 2021.