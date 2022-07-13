Bob Dylan announces first UK tour in over five years

Bob Dylan has announced his first UK headline shows in over five years – tickets will be available from here.

The legendary musician’s upcoming stint on these shores forms part of his ‘Rough And Rowdy Ways’ world tour, which started in the US in late 2021.

Dylan is due to hit the road once again this October, kicking things off with an intimate four-night billing at the London Palladium (October 19, 20, 23, 34).

Advertisement

He’ll then visit the Motorpoint Arena Cardiff (26), the Bonus Arena in Hull (27) and Motorpoint Arena Nottingham (28) before ending the run with two consecutive performances at the SEC Armadillo in Glasgow (30, 31).

Tickets go on general sale at 10am BST this Friday (July 15) – purchase yours from here and see the full live schedule below.

The forthcoming shows are billed as “non-phone events”, per a press release. Audience members will be required to put their mobile devices into a Yondr bag, which they can keep with them until after the performance.