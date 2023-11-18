Bob Geldof reveals plans for new Live Aid IMAX film

Bob Geldof has revealed that there are plans to release a new Live Aid IMAX film.

Geldof, a former member of The Boomtown Rats turned activist, and ex-Ultravox co-lead singer Midge Ure, organised the concert held on July 13, 1985 to raise money for famine relief in Ethiopia.

Live Aid was attended by about 72,000 people at London’s Wembley Stadium, and, simultaneously more than 89,000 people at the John F. Kennedy Stadium in Philadelphia, US. An estimated 1.9billion people from across 130 countries watched the TV broadcast.

A 20th anniversary event called Live 8 was held in 2005 at venues in G8 countries and South Africa.

Speaking at this week’s EnergaCamerimage cinematography film festival, Geldof reflected on his career and the concert before revealing that an IMAX film about Live Aid could be on the way to cinemas soon. He also said it was good for cinemas that concert films like Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour are helping to get audiences back.

“It’s good that cinema is being used because audiences are down,” Geldof said (via The Hollywood Reporter). “It’s a great experience. It’s a shared experience. The sound is great in cinemas generally now.

“And as the media landscape spreads through streaming, etc., the need for content grows,” he added. “I know for a fact that they’re looking at doing an IMAX film on Live Aid, and there’s a Disney series — four-part or six-part series — on Live Aid, and there’s a musical about Live Aid at the end of January in opening in London. So, that stuff will just continue.”

Reflecting on the Live Aid gigs, he added: “There were so many special moments. U2 were a small band, and that was the thing that put them over the top. Lots of things happened that afternoon.”

Live Aid the musical will be staged in London next year. The musical, titled Just For One Day, is based on the iconic 1985 concert held at Wembley Stadium, which saw acts including Queen, U2, David Bowie and Paul McCartney perform.

Geldof gave playwrights his blessing to stage a musical based on the concert that will feature songs played on the day by acts Elton John, Queen and Sting. The musical play runs from January 26, 2024 to March 30, 2024 at London’s Old Vic Theatre.

BBC News spoke to Geldof about what fans can expect from the show back in September. He clarified, firstly, that no actors will be trying to imitate the performers.

“This isn’t a tribute thing. I wouldn’t have anything to do with that,” he said. “So, there isn’t a person dressed up as Freddie wearing a crap moustache. The songs drive the drama along.”

The plot of Just For One Day, named after a line in Bowie’s song ‘Heroes’, will balance a behind-the-scenes look at how Band Aid and Live Aid came together, with a love story inspired by real events.

“The story is based on actual testimony from the day,” Geldof continued. “It’s real people telling their story throughout this. So it’s complex theatre.”