Listen to Bob Mould’s powerful new single ‘Forecast Of Rain’

Bob Mould has shared a new track called ‘Forecast Of Rain’ – you can listen to it below.

The US singer-songwriter is set to release his fourteenth studio album ‘Blue Hearts’ on September 25 via Merge, following up on last year’s ‘Sunshine Rock’.

Having previewed the record last month with ‘American Crisis’, Mould has now shared an official lyric video for ‘Forecast Of Rain’.

Advertisement

The song was written in response to Black Lives Matter protesters being tear-gassed outside the White House last month so that Donald Trump could pose with a bible in front of Washington DC’s St John’s Episcopal Church.

“I have a question so simple to answer, won’t take long/ This love thy neighbour thing: Does it apply to all mankind?“, Mould questions in the song.

Discussing ‘Forecast Of Rain’, Mould said: “As a child, my mother took me to Sunday Mass. I’ve written many songs around religion. In the 2000s, I went back to the Catholic Church for three years – but I did not find my place.

“I recognise the importance of religion for those who believe: the worship, the rituals, the community, loving thy neighbour, following commandments, doing unto others as you would have them do unto you. In short, be nice to people, help however you can, and don’t steal stuff.”

He continued: “But right now, I’m having a hard time understanding how certain religious sectarians can support the behaviour of those who occupy the People’s House.

Advertisement

“How can you endorse their disregard for truth? How can you tolerate the incessant vindictiveness? How can you stand by your man while people are tear-gassed to clear a path to the Lord’s House? I’m not good at quoting scripture, but I can manage two words: Jesus wept.”

Mould’s forthcoming ‘Blue Hearts’ album also features the songs ‘Fireball’, ‘When You Left’ and ‘Baby Needs A Cookie’ – see the full tracklist below.

‘Heart On My Sleeve’

‘Next Generation’

‘American Crisis’

‘Fireball’

‘Forecast Of Rain’

‘When You Left’

‘Siberian Butterfly’

‘Everyth!ng To You’

‘Racing To The End’

‘Baby Needs A Cookie’

‘Little Pieces’

‘Leather Dreams’

‘Password To My Soul’

‘The Ocean’