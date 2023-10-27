Bob Vylan announce new album ‘Humble As The Sun’ and share powerful single ‘He’s A Man’

Bob Vylan have announced details of a new album ‘Humble As The Sun’ and dropped the single ‘He’s A Man’. Check it out below.

Details of the forthcoming release were shared today (October 27), and see the London two-piece tease their first new album since ‘Bob Vylan Presents the Price of Life’, which arrived last year.

Set for release on April 5 2024 – and available to pre-order here – the band assured fans that the upcoming LP will continue with much of the rage and urgency that they have come to be known and loved for, yet see them evolve as songwriters and become “stronger and wiser” with their experience.

The final result, the duo confirm, is a blend of dark motifs underpinned by a defiant, high-energy sound. The lyrical inspiration will look to critique what the band perceive as a broken social and political system that so many feel powerless against.

“This album is for the underdogs, the ones who come out swinging and those who refuse to be defeated in the face of injustice, and aims to remind listeners that anger is a fire that can be harnessed and put to use. The album creation started from a conversation with the sun, which is, after all, a big ball of fire that sustains life,” Bob Vylan said of the upcoming album.

“From masculinity to myths about the G Spot, the themes and topics explored on ‘Humble As The Sun’ make for an often humorously empowering celebration of the people’s ability to endure, overcome and bring about change.”

To celebrate the forthcoming album, Bob Vylan have today shared the latest single to be taken from the LP – the tongue-in-cheek, high-energy track ‘He’s A Man’. Check out the official music video to the song below, as well as the full tracklist for ‘Humble As The Sun’.

The ‘Humble As The Sun’ tracklist is:

1. ‘Humble As The Sun’

2. ‘Reign’

3. ‘GYAG (Get Yourself A Gun)’

4. ‘Dream Big’

5. ‘Hunger Games’

6. ‘Right Here’

7. ‘Makes Me Violent’

8. ‘He’s A Man’

9. ‘Ring The Alarm’

10. ‘Still Here

In other Bob Vylan news, earlier this summer the pair shared the brazen single ‘Dream Big’, and are now set to embark on their biggest headline tour to date across the UK and Ireland next month – titled the ‘Viva La Vylan’ tour.

The dates will see them play in 13 cities and will feature special guests including Kid Bookie, Panic Shack and Meryl Streek at select dates. Find a full list of tour dates below and remaining tickets here.

The ‘Viva La Vylan’ 2023 UK and Ireland tour dates are:

November

8 – Limelight 2, Belfast

9 – Whelan’s, Dublin

12 – Junction 1, Cambridge

13 – Stylus, Leeds

14 – Garage, Glasgow

16 – Boiler Shop, Newcastle

17 – O2 Ritz, Manchester

18 – O2 Institute, Birmingham

20 – Rock City, Newcastle

21 — SWX, Bristol

22 — Engine Rooms, Southampton

24 — Chalk, Brighton

25 — O2 Forum Kentish Town, London