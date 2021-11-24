Bob Vylan announce UK headline tour for 2022

Bob Vylan have shared details of a full UK headline tour next summer.
The London duo have had a busy touring schedule this year. They are currently supporting The Offspring on tour after having recently wrapped their run of gigs as the main tour support for Biffy Clyro.
“We’ve loved supporting various bands this year and we want to take this energy into 2022 with our own headline tour and continue connecting with people,” the band said in a statement accompanying the announcement.
Check out the full list of UK headline dates below. Tickets go on sale from this Friday (November 26) at 10am. Buy them here.
MAY 2022
09 – Ramsgate Music Hall
10 – Tunbridge Wells Forum
11 – Hastings Crypt
15 – Oxford Bullingdon
16 – Miton Keynes Craufurd Arms
17 – Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach
18 – Exeter Cavern
19 – Southampton Joiners
21 – Birmingham O2 Institute3
24 – Manchester Club Academy
26 – London Underworld
30 – Glasgow Òran Mór
JUNE 2022
02 – Cambridge Portland Arms
The announcement comes after the band confirmed a new album called ‘Bob Vylan Presents The Price Of Life’ last week (November 19), which is due for release on April 22 via their own Ghost Theatre label.
The group said that the album “is allowing us the space to showcase different sides of our personalities” over its eclectic 14 tracks.
“We don’t want to give the same thing over and over again, so we’re tackling topics in a different way this time. It’s serious and funny, it’s communal and obnoxious, it’s many things at any given time, and it’s a concept project,” they continued.
