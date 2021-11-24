Bob Vylan announce UK headline tour for 2022

Bob Vylan have shared details of a full UK headline tour next summer.

The London duo have had a busy touring schedule this year. They are currently supporting The Offspring on tour after having recently wrapped their run of gigs as the main tour support for Biffy Clyro.

“We’ve loved supporting various bands this year and we want to take this energy into 2022 with our own headline tour and continue connecting with people,” the band said in a statement accompanying the announcement.

Come see us in the flesh!!! Tickets on sale this Friday 26th November!https://t.co/eiP6wUYSk1 pic.twitter.com/MAlDEzVA35 — Bob Vylan (@BobbyVylan) November 24, 2021

Advertisement

Check out the full list of UK headline dates below. Tickets go on sale from this Friday (November 26) at 10am. Buy them here.

MAY 2022

09 – Ramsgate Music Hall

10 – Tunbridge Wells Forum

11 – Hastings Crypt

15 – Oxford Bullingdon

16 – Miton Keynes Craufurd Arms

17 – Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach

18 – Exeter Cavern

19 – Southampton Joiners

21 – Birmingham O2 Institute3

24 – Manchester Club Academy

26 – London Underworld

30 – Glasgow Òran Mór

JUNE 2022

02 – Cambridge Portland Arms

The announcement comes after the band confirmed a new album called ‘Bob Vylan Presents The Price Of Life’ last week (November 19), which is due for release on April 22 via their own Ghost Theatre label.

The group said that the album “is allowing us the space to showcase different sides of our personalities” over its eclectic 14 tracks.

Advertisement

“We don’t want to give the same thing over and over again, so we’re tackling topics in a different way this time. It’s serious and funny, it’s communal and obnoxious, it’s many things at any given time, and it’s a concept project,” they continued.

You can pre-order/pre-save ‘Bob Vylan Presents The Price Of Life’ here.