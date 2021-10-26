Bob Vylan are supporting Biffy Clyro on their intimate ‘Fingers Crossed’ UK tour

Bob Vylan have announced they are supporting Biffy Clyro on the band’s intimate ‘Fingers Crossed’ UK tour.

The London punks will join the Scottish trio for the sold out jaunt which kicks off this Friday (October 29) at Liverpool University. Further dates include London, Cambridge, Sheffield and Southampton before the tour wraps up at Bristol O2 Academy on November 4.

Taking to Twitter, Bob Vylan wrote: “We get antsy sat in the house too long so we’re back on the road this Friday, joining @BiffyClyro on their sold out tour!”

The jaunt, which was set to take place in a number of venues that Biffy haven’t played “in over 10 years”, was first announced last year and was scheduled to kick off in April 2021 but it was then postponed until October due to the coronavirus pandemic.

We get antsy sat in the house too long so we’re back on the road this Friday, joining @BiffyClyro on their sold out tour! pic.twitter.com/8RQcuwobpS — Bob Vylan (@BobbyVylan) October 25, 2021

When the dates were originally announced, Biffy were set to showcase songs last year’s ‘A Celebration of Endings’. But they will now also debut tracks from follow up ‘The Myth Of The Happily Ever After’, which was released last week.

Speaking about the latter, the band recently told NME that COVID forced them to rewrite many of the songs they already had, creating a whole new beast. “The liberation of doing anything that you had any control over last year was a thrill in itself,” said frontman Simon Neil. “We couldn’t leave the house, we couldn’t go shopping, no one could see anyone they cared about so the only freedom we had was in these ideas and these songs.”

The album was awarded four stars by NME and was described “as a happy accident”.

It added: “What started out as leftovers from the Scottish rockers’ last record has turned out to be, ironically, perhaps their most cohesive album to date.”

Meanwhile, Bob Vylan recently shared blistering new political track ‘Pretty Songs’.