Listen to Bob Vylan’s cutting new single ‘Health Is Wealth’

Bob Vylan have shared a new single called ‘Health Is Wealth’ – you can listen to it below.

The song is the latest preview of the London duo’s upcoming album ‘Bob Vylan Presents The Price Of Life’, which is due to arrive on April 22 via their own Ghost Theatre label. Pre-order/pre-save it here.

Explaining the meaning behind their latest track, the group said in a statement: “It’s becoming harder and harder for people to eat… Full stop. But it’s even harder to eat healthy and look after ones mind, body and spirit when the price of food is going up, the cost of living is going up but the wages stay the same!

“We want to encourage people to eat and live as healthy as they possibly can and remind people that when living with a government that is poisoning you with the food that is affordable, lack of investment in the mental health sector and is actively killing the planet with their agricultural and environmental practices, eating healthy and looking after yourself both mentally and physically is an act of revolution.”

As for the official ‘Health Is Wealth’ video, Bob Vylan added: “There’s no glitz and glamour because it isn’t needed. There’s a message here that we’re passionate about, especially at the moment. We wanted the video to be candid so we got our friend Leon to come join us as we went about a day performing some of the activities and training that we do.

“The main point is the message and we didn’t want to distract from that message with the video so we thought, ‘Well, what does the song talk about?’ It talks about fruit, veg, juices, lentils, chickpeas, activities, reading and a general healthy lifestyle etc, let’s show exactly that in a raw manner and let people digest the message.”

Bob Vylan will embark on a UK headline tour this May, having recently supported the likes of Biffy Clyro and The Offspring.

‘Bob Vylan Presents…’, which follows on from 2020’s ‘We Live Here’, has also been previewed by last year’s ‘GDP’ and ‘Pretty Songs’. The record is said to have given the group “the space to showcase different sides of our personalities” over its eclectic 14 tracks.

“We don’t want to give the same thing over and over again, so we’re tackling topics in a different way this time,” they continued. “It’s serious and funny, it’s communal and obnoxious, it’s many things at any given time, and it’s a concept project.”