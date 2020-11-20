Bobby Brown speaks out on death of son Bobby Jr: “There are no words to explain the pain”

Bobby Brown has spoken for the first time since the death of his son.

Brown Jr, 28, was discovered at his home in Encino on Wednsday after police were called to a “medical emergency”.

A cause of death is yet to be announced, but TMZ reports that he was experiencing “flu-like symptoms” in the days before his death. His family have insisted that Brown Jr did not have COVID-19.

In a statement released to TMZ, R&B legend Brown asked fans to “keep my family in your prayers at this time”.

He wrote: “Losing my son at this point in our lives has devastated my family. There are no words to explain the pain.”

His tribute comes after Brown Jr’s brother Landon shared a black-and-white photo of his sibling on Instagram. “I love you forever king,” he captioned the snap.

His girlfriend, Anna Reed, tweeted: “The heavens gained an angel but I lost my soulmate.”

Brown Jr’s death comes eight years after his stepmother Whitney Houston accidentally drowned in a bath. Houston’s daughter and his half sister, 22-year-old Bobbi Kristina, died in 2015 in similar circumstances to her mother.

Bobby Brown Jr had also followed in his father’s footsteps as a singer, releasing one of his final tracks, ‘Say Something’, in September.

Bobby Brown Snr, best known is known for hits such as ‘My Prerogative’, ‘Every Little Step’ and ‘Rock Wit’cha’, has five children who are still alive.