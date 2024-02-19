Bobby Shmurda apologises for altercation at London nightclub

Bobby Shmurda has apologised for getting into an altercation at Proud Late nightclub in London after the venue reportedly failed to pay him.

Footage of the fight started to go viral early yesterday morning (Sunday, February 18), showing the ‘Bobby Bitch’ rapper screamed at security guards, telling them: “What’s up? I’ll body you guys out here.”

TMZ reported that Shmurda spat on someone in the crowd during the incident and was removed from the venue. There have been no charges pressed against the rapper.

Bobby Shmurda standing on business in every country 😭 he banged out on everybody at a London club when he was told he weren’t getting paid pic.twitter.com/iWpEe3hRi5 — TMC Music Connoisseur 🇯🇲 Els Stan. (@MusicConnoisseu) February 18, 2024

He quickly uploaded an apology video after leaving the club. Per The Shade Borough, the Brooklynite said: “To all my fans, I’m sorry about what happened tonight at club Proud Late. They ain’t wanna pay me the money on time. I came in. I performed, where I wasn’t supposed to perform in the contract as you can see.

“It was just supposed to be a hosting,” he continued, “and I came in and did extra because I love my fans, you know me. They didn’t pay the money and certain things happened. I apologise [to] anybody who had to see that or for anybody that was hurt in the mix of it. I’m sorry.”

In the report The Shade Borough posted on Instagram, his team also shared a video of them talking to the club promoters afterwards, telling them: “I just wanna let you know, yeah, for future, you can’t hold an event and not have money at the end of the night to pay the artist. It’s wrong.”

The promoters replied: “The circumstances were unfortunately out of our control”.

NME has reached out to Proud Late to comment on the situation.

The appearance was Shmurda’s first in the capital since he was released from jail on February 23, 2021. The rapper was charged with conspiracy to murder, reckless endangerment, and drug and gun possession in December 2014. He later took a plea deal and pled guilty to one count of third-degree conspiracy and one count of weapons possession.

Shmurda is best known for his viral hits, ‘Hot N****’ and ‘Bobby Bitch’, which were released months before his arrest. In 2014, he also put out two mixtapes; ‘Shmoney Shmurda’ with his collective GS9, and ‘Shmurdaville’.

A year after leaving prison, the 29-year-old dropped his third mixtape, ‘SHMURDAGOTCASH’ with lougotcash, and put out two singles; ‘No Time for Sleep (Freestyle)’ and ‘Shmoney‘ with Rowdy Rebel and Quavo. In April 2022, Shmurda was released from his recording contract with Epic Records.

In other news, Shmurda has openly supported New York’s Rap On Trial bill – calling for a ban on rap lyrics being used in criminal trials – and has said it should be adopted across the entirety of the US.