Bobby Shmurda drops first single in seven years, ‘No Time For Sleep’

Bobby Shmurda has released his first single as a lead artist in seven years, titled ‘No Time For Sleep’.

‘No Time For Sleep’ is billed as a freestyle, and comes with a video showing Murda rapping inside an empty warehouse flanked by two women with guns. The three of them then reveal they’ve been holding someone hostage, as they look for jewellery the hostage is apparently hiding.

The song is also notable for being Shmurda’s first lead single since his release from prison earlier this year. Shmurda – real name Ackquille Pollard – was freed from jail in New York back in February, after serving seven years behind bars for conspiracy and weapons possession.

Watch the video for ‘No Time For Sleep’ below.

Last month, Shmurda explained the delay between his release from prison and releasing new music.

“I’m Bizzy running round needed some time to breathe they had me locked up In the pins doing 23,” he wrote on Instagram alongside a series of photos.

Shmurda did debut some new music back in July, during a five-track set at Rolling Loud Miami. While he performed his classic ‘Hot N***a’ and ‘Bobby Bitch’, he also debuted two brand new songs, the titles of which aren’t currently known.

Back in April, Shmurda teased that he had some upcoming collaborations with DaBaby and Lil Uzi Vert.

He’s also promised that his long-awaited mixtape with Migos – reportedly titled ‘Shmigo Gang’ – was on the way.

“We got all types of different music coming out,” Shmurda said in an interview. “We got the Shmurda shit coming out. We got the ‘Shmigos’ shit coming out. It’s going to be a lit summer.”