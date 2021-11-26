Bobby Shmurda wants to make a “strip club anthem” with Adele

Bobby Shmurda has announced an ambitious desire to link up with Adele.

Overnight, Shmurda – real name Ackquille Pollard – tweeted that he’d be keen to link up with Adele for a “strip club anthem”, going so far as to label the prospective track “what the world needs”.

He followed up the head-tilting declaration with a gif of himself slowly gyrating his hips (pulled from the music video for ‘Bobby Bitch’), accompanied by the caption: “Her voice just make you wanna”.

You Know what the world needs …. #BobbyShmurda & #Adele to make a Strip Club Anthem 😂 — Bobby Shmurda (@Shmurda) November 25, 2021

Her voice just make you wanna pic.twitter.com/t8J1EMTvJy — Bobby Shmurda (@Shmurda) November 25, 2021

After he was released from prison back in February, Shmurda made his comeback in September with the single ‘No Time For Sleep’. It marked his first release as a solo artist since 2014, and is slated to be followed up with a series of collaborative projects – including his long-awaited mixtape with Migos – in the coming months.

Shmurda also debuted a series of new tracks back in July, performing a five-track set at Rolling Loud Miami. While he performed classics ‘Hot N***a’ and ‘Bobby Bitch’, he also treated fans to two brand new, as-yet-untitled songs. Prior to the set, back in April, Shmurda teased collaborations with DaBaby and Lil Uzi Vert.

Adele, on the other, is riding high on the release of her fourth album, ‘30’, which earlier this week became the year’s biggest selling album in the US. She earned the title just three days after its release last Friday (November 19), shifting more than 500,000 copies over that weekend.

In a three-star review of ’30’, NME wrote that “despite its more experimental moments, ‘30’ still winds up feeling like trademark Adele, in its own way, most of the time. And after fair accusations of playing it safe musically in the past, it’s refreshing to see the pop titan treading braver territory – even if the hit-rate isn’t 100 per cent.”

Meanwhile, an Australian TV host recently apologised after admitting to Adele during an interview that he hadn’t listened to her new album. The shock admission led to Adele’s label, Sony Music, withholding the interview footage, which was part of a rights package that had cost Channel 7 $1million AUD (£500,000).