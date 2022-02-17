BODEGA release new song ‘Statuette On The Console’ in nine different languages

New York’s BODEGA have shared nine versions of their new single ‘Statuette On The Console’, each in a different language.

Clocking in at just over two minutes, the ultra-catchy bubblegum-punk cut arrives in English, Dutch, French, German, Greek, Italian, Portuguese, Spanish and Ukrainian.

“‘Statuette on the Console’ is a celebration of shedding other people’s ideology. When writing the song I was trying to understand myself by exploring my values, but I could only come up against what I was not,” the band’s Nikki Belfiglio says.

“The ability to believe and the comfort of ideology or isms is not one I have within me although as the song says, I myself live by my own inherited platitudes.”

In addition to singing lead vocals on ‘Statuette’, Belfiglio also directed a video for the English version. Watch that – and listen to all nine versions of the song – below:

‘Statuette On The Console’ is the third single to be released from BODEGA’s forthcoming album ‘Broken Equipment’, which is set to arrive on March 11. The band announced the follow-up to 2018 debut ‘Endless Scroll’ back in October alongside lead single ‘Doers’, with opener ‘Thrown’ arriving last month.

The band are also set to tour the UK next month, kicking off March 11 with a trio of shows at Prince Albert in Brighton. They’ll continue the trek throughout March before wrapping up with three shows at Moth Club in London from March 29. A European tour will follow in April. See dates and details here.