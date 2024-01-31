Body Count and Ice-T announce 2024 UK and European ‘Merciless’ tour

Body Count and Ice-T have announced a 2024 UK and European ‘Merciless’ tour which is set to take place this summer.

The heavy metal band fronted by the rapper will kick off the European leg of their tour at Mystic Festival in Poland on June 5. From there, the group will make stops in Germany, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Austria, Croatia, Switzerland, Finland, Denmark, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands and France.

From there, they will embark on the UK leg of the tour with a show at the O2 Kentish Town Forum in London on June 30. They will follow that with a gig in Manchester followed by a show at SWG3 (Galvanizers) in Glasgow on July 2 to wrap up the tour. General sale for tickets will commence on Friday, February 2 at 10am local time. Visit here to purchase tickets and check out the full list of tour dates below.

Advertisement

Body Count and Ice-T’s 2024 ‘Merciless’ 2024 UK and EU tour dates are:

JUNE

5 – Gdansk, Poland – Mystic Festival

7 – Hamburg, Germany – Edel Optics Arena

8 – Nürnberg, Germany – Rock Im Park

9 – Eifel, Nürburg, Germany – Rock Am Ring

11 – Berlin, Germany – Citadel Music Festival

13 – Hradec Kralove, Czech Republic – Rock For People

14 – Budapest, Hungary – Budapest Park

15 – Nickelsdorf, Austria – Nova Rock

16 – Zagreb, Croatia – SRC Salata

17 – Zurich, Switzerland – Komplex 457

18 – Lausanne, Switzerland – Les Docks

20 – Nummijarvi, Finland – Nummirock

22 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Copenhell

23 – Dessel, Belgium – Graspop Metal Meeting

25 – Luxembourg, Luxembourg – Rockhal

26 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso

27 – Ysselsteyn, Netherlands – Jera On Air

28 – Clisson, France – Hellfest

30 – London, UK – 02 Kentish Town Forum

JULY

1 – Manchester, UK – The Ritz

2 – Glasgow, UK – SWG3 (Galvanizers)

The tour is named after the band’s forthcoming LP of the same name which is expected to arrive this year through Century Media Records. “I’m proud to say we just finished the FIRST day of writing, recording and track selection for the New BC Album ‘MERCILESS’,” Ice-T wrote on X/Twitter back in 2022.

“Only one goal…” he said of the forthcoming album. “It’s gotta be HARDER than the last….” He then confirmed: “It already is.”

The band’s latest release was 2020’s ‘Carnivore‘. In a three-star review of the album, NME wrote: “Body Count’s last album, 2017’s excellent ‘Bloodlust’, played out against a backdrop of high-profile police brutality and the blacklisting of American football player Colin Kaepernick by the NFL, which made stone cold belters like ‘No Lives Matter’ and ‘Civil War’ all the more potent.

Advertisement

“Parts of ‘Carnivore’ lack the same bite and pointed barb of its predecessor. ‘When I’m Gone’, which features Evanescence’s Amy Lee, groans towards dated nu-metal and the dark humour of ‘Thee Critical Beatdown’ and ‘No Remorse’ feel like directionless rants into the ether. Yet there are several stand-out tracks. ‘Bum Rush’ takes aim at everything from Trump to the Flint water crisis between squealing leads from guitarist Ernie C.”

‘Carnivore’ track ‘Bum-Rush’ was nominated for Best Metal Performance at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

Elsewhere, Ice-T recently offered the reasons why he thinks that the fighting game series Def Jam isn’t on modern platforms.

Ice-T posted on X/Twitter, saying that “so many people ask me why this game hasn’t been brought back for the newer consoles” and that he thinks the reason the console hasn’t been released on more modern platforms is that developer EA would have to “pay for voice and music rights again”.

The rapper continued in another post, writing that he doesn’t think that “they [EA] paid any of us anything to be in that original game. I know I didn’t get any type of substantial money. It was a situation where you didn’t want to be left out of the game.”