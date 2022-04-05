Body of dead rapper Goonew propped up at Washington D.C. nightclub

The body of late rapper Goonew was reportedly propped up for his “final show” at a Washington D.C. nightclub over the weekend. The below features footage and photos that some may find upsetting.

Goonew, 24, was shot in a car park in Prince George’s County, Maryland on March 18 and died hours later in hospital.

The Maryland native’s life was celebrated on Sunday (April 3) with a memorial party at Bliss Nightclub. Footage appears to show his body hoisted up on stage as his supporters danced nearby.

Bliss Nightclub has since issued a statement revealing that it was “never made aware” that Goonew’s body would be on display. “Bliss was contacted by a local funeral home to rent out our venue for Goonew’s home-going celebration. We sincerely apologise to all those who may be upset or offended. Please keep Goonew’s family and friends in your prayers at this difficult time. Respectfully, Bliss DC.” the statement said via Complex.

A rapper named Black Fortune who attended the event confirmed to the publication that it was Goonew’s (real name Markelle Morrow) real body and “no wax figure”, as some people had queried. “As long as his mother was happy that’s all that matter,” he said.

You can see more footage and images Goonew’s “final show” below:

Goonew deserved better bro, you niggas are sick pic.twitter.com/gTAmzNBS0U — THE ENDS (@niggerzaza) April 4, 2022

Goonew’s family believes that he was the victim of an armed robbery, and Prince George’s County Police is offering $25,000 for information leading to the perpetrator’s arrest.