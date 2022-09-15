Boiler Room London postponed due to the Queen’s death

Boiler Room London outlined the same reasons for the postponement as the now-delayed Overflo Festival, which was due to run in Burgess Park on Sunday (September 18).

One issue is that London’s emergency services will no longer have the sufficient resources to support such events due to the Queen’s state funeral taking place on Monday (September 19) at Westminster Abbey.

Per the statement, Southwark Council “need to be reassured” that there is enough police and ambulance resources to deal with any incident or accident that may occur at the festival.

“Unfortunately all resource is being drafted in to support with the Queen’s funeral,” the message went on.

Original tickets for Boiler Room London remain valid for the new date, which is set to be announced “shortly”. If ticketholders are unable to attend the rescheduled event, they can request a refund at the point of purchase.

Various other events have been postponed or cancelled following Queen Elizabeth II’s death, including BBC Radio 2’s Live In Leeds concert.

Cinemas across the United Kingdom will either close or offer free screenings of the Queen’s funeral on Monday. A national Bank Holiday has been confirmed to coincide with the day of the ceremony.

Meanwhile, Jedward have claimed to have received death threats after expressing a series of anti-monarchy views online.

In one tweet, the Dublin-born duo said it was “inhumane” to be “cancelling funerals and rescheduling cancer treatments” that fall on the day as the late monarch’s funeral. “No one should be treated as second class citizens!” they wrote.

The former X Factor contestants also defended the anti-monarchy protestors who have been arrested this week, and called for “freedom of speech”.