Boiler Room to stream new live sessions from artists’ homes amid coronavirus lockdown

Boiler Room has announced a new live series to be broadcast under lockdown and isolation in a bid to keep people entertained as the pandemic worsens.

Revealing the news today (March 28), the music platform said new sets from DJs and other artists will be transmitted worldwide from the safety of their own homes and other private spaces.

The streams will come “direct to out audience” and “without the need for interaction with production teams – as we practice social distancing to remove risk from our programming.”

Additionally, Boiler Room will roll out a number of archive broadcasts as “a way to remain connected while apart”.

Stay safe, remain connected & support where you can pic.twitter.com/ezJXWJvUW6 — BOILER ROOM (@boilerroomtv) March 18, 2020

An earlier statement posted on Twitter revealed that the platform was cancelling or postponing more than 40 upcoming shows between now and summer 2020, citing that protecting its staff, audience and artists was its “number one priority”.

At the time of writing, more than 5,000 people have been infected with Covid-19 in the US and at least 100 people have died. Across the pond in the UK the death toll has increased to at least 104, with more than 1,500 confirmed cases. The numbers are greater in other countries such as Italy where nearly 3,000 people have died.

High profile musicians including Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus have urged their fans to stay at home and self-isolate in the wake of the outbreak.