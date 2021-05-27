Bombay Bicycle Club and Caribou lead Lost Village Festival 2021 line-up

Lost Village Festival has confirmed the likes of Bombay Bicycle Club, Caribou, Four Tet and Arlo Parks will play this year’s event.

The Lincolnshire festival will return from August 26-29, promising an eclectic line-up that takes in all of the above acts.

Other artists heading to Lost Village include Greentea Peng, Daniel Avery, David Rodigan, Honey Dijon and Jayda G.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, the Boutique festival will take in comedy sets from the likes of Russell Kane, Rosie Jones and Ed Gamble.

You can check out the line-up in full below.

Hope for the return of festivals such as Lost Village comes after the first stage of the government’s events research programme saw thousands of music lovers attending a series of pilot events in Liverpool over the May Bank Holiday weekend, where the likes of Fatboy Slim and Blossoms played to a crowd without any Covid restrictions.

Just 15 people tested positive for Covid-19 following the event, with initial data suggesting that holding mass events without face masks and social distancing poses as little risk as going to a shopping centre or restaurant.

Advertisement

Initial data from the event suggested that holding mass events without face masks and social distancing poses as little risk as going to a shopping centre or restaurant.