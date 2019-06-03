Bombay Bicycle Club announce first UK headline shows in four years

They'll play Sheffield and Cambridge ahead of their Wilderness Festival headline set

Bombay Bicycle Club have announced their first UK headline shows in four years.

The north London four-piece will play intimate club dates in Sheffield and Cambridge in late July ahead of their headline set at Wilderness Festival in Oxfordshire in early August.

Fan pre-sales for the two warm-up dates begin tomorrow morning (June 4) at 9am via Dice.

Bombay Bicycle Club’s upcoming UK and Ireland dates are:

July 26: Sheffield Leadmill

July 27: Cambridge Junction

August 2: Wilderness Festival, Oxfordshire

August 3: Cork Opera House

August 4: All Together Now Festival, Waterford, Ireland

The band announced their return to action earlier this year, bringing an end to a hiatus which began in 2015. In a statement to fans, BBC promised that new material would arise as a result of their reunion.

The band’s statement from the time said: “Since late last year we’ve been getting back into the swing of playing music together. We were initially a little rusty but also nostalgic playing songs that have been around since we were teenagers. More than anything it just felt great to be in the same room playing again. It made us realise what a good thing we have and has given us renewed energy and enthusiasm for the future.

The joy we were getting out of playing the old songs seemed to naturally lead us onto working on new material, so we’re becoming immersed in that as we speak. Hopefully it won’t be too long before we have something new for you guys to hear.”

The next Bombay Bicycle Club record will be their first since ‘So Long, See You Tomorrow’, which came out in February 2014 and debuted at Number One on the UK albums chart.