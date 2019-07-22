Get involved.

Bombay Bicycle Club have announced details of a last-minute London show at Islington Assembly Hall next month, ahead of headlining Wilderness Festival.

The recently reunited London band will play the intimate date on August 1, marking their first show in the capital since selling out their final Earls Court show back in December 2014. It follows previously announced dates in Sheffield and Cambridge.

Tickets will go on sale from Wednesday July 24 and you can buy them here.

“Since late last year we’ve been getting back into the swing of playing music together,” said the band in a statement. “We were initially a little rusty but also nostalgic playing songs that have been around since we were teenagers. More than anything it just felt great to be in the same room playing again. It made us realise what a good thing we have and has given us renewed energy and enthusiasm for the future.

“The joy we were getting out of playing the old songs seemed to naturally lead us onto working on new material, so we’re becoming immersed in that as we speak. Hopefully it won’t be too long before we have something new for you guys to hear.”

The next Bombay Bicycle Club record will be their first since ‘So Long, See You Tomorrow’, which came out in February 2014 and debuted at Number One on the UK albums chart.

The band announced their return to action earlier this year, bringing an end to a hiatus which began in 2015. In a statement to fans, BBC promised that new material would arise as a result of their reunion. Not only that, but they are also set to play their debut album ‘I Had The Blues But I Shook Them Loose‘ in full on tour later this year.